L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $270.00 at Susquehanna

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.29.

LHX stock opened at $215.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

