L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after buying an additional 438,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.29.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

