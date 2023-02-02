Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.28 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.23-0.28 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. 813,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,846. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.