KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 0.6%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

