KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.09 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. KOK has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and $806,233.28 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00220385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002770 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09718659 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $525,160.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

