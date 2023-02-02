Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.12

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.12 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 524787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.