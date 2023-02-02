Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.12

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.12 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 524787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.
A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
