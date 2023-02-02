KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 75.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in KLA by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 32,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $409.77 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.89.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

