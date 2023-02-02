Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.07.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 1,332,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,565,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after buying an additional 194,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,277,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

