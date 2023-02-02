Kidder Stephen W Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of DE traded down $19.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.51. 1,078,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,048. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.24.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

