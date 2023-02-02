Kidder Stephen W Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 1,553,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.