Kidder Stephen W Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 350,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

