Kidder Stephen W Buys 165 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,698 shares of company stock worth $3,263,764 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.60. The stock had a trading volume of 151,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,108. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

