KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GIII. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

