KE (NYSE:BEKE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -1.40. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

