KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $102.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

