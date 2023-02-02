KBC Group NV Sells 1,210 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN opened at $246.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.46 and a 200-day moving average of $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

