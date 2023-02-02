KBC Group NV Purchases 62,574 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.