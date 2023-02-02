KBC Group NV Purchases 3,825 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $161.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

