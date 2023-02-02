KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.55.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,532 shares of company stock worth $25,470,982. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

