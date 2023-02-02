KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Kroger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of KR opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

