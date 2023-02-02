KBC Group NV Has $8.67 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

