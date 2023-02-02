KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

CAT opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

