KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $157.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

