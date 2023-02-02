KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,079,576 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

