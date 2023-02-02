K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 0.1%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.30). 1,263,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 900,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of K3 Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

K3 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £256.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,904.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.71.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Sales, Restructuring, and Tax. The Business Sales segment offers company sales, corporate finance, business brokerage, transaction, off-market acquisition, and debt advisory services.

