Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock worth $594,539. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

