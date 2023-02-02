JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

