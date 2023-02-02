JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Underweight

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $14.41 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.