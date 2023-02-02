JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $14.41 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.
About Castellum AB (publ)
