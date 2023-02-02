JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $14.41 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

