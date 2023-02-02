JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

