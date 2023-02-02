JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,400

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 4,699,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

