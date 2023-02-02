JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,400

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 4,699,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.
Institutional Trading of GSK
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
