JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 97 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 97 ($1.20) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.18 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.10 ($1.13). 86,460,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,694,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,579.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.