Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.90. 3,849,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $71.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

