Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 26.2 %

TSHA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

