Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JSPR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.