Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBC. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.85 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 493,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $62,383,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.