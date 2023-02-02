iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

