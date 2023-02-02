iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 420.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

