iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 309,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,077. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

