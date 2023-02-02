iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.44. 117,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

