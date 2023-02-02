iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.