iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is GFG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. 4,090,690 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90.

