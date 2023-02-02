iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.