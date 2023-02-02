iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $128.30.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.