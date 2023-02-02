iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.