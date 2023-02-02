iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTK stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

