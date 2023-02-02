iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.