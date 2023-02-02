iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD opened at $24.69 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000.

