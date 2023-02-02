iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,855,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,882,305 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.44.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

