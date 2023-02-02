iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,315.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 113,168 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the period.

