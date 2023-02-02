iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

